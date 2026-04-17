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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Rays On April 17

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Lowe has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .262 BA, .377 OBP and .615 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .992, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (11th in MLB). In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Rays are sending Nick Martinez (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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