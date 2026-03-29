Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Mets On March 29

Lowe had a .256 BA, .307 OBP and .477 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .785 and he scored 79 runs. In 553 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 83 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean will start for the Mets, his first of the season.

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