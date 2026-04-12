Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Cubs On April 12

Lowe is hitting for a .222 BA, .352 OBP and .467 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored five runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his third of the season.

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