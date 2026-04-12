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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Cubs On April 12

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Lowe has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .222 BA, .352 OBP and .467 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored five runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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