Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Square Off Against Yankees On April 18

Witt is hitting for a .263 BA, .345 OBP and .329 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored four runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in eight runs. Witt has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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