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Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals • #7 SS

Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Square Off Against Yankees On April 18

Bobby Witt Jr. and his Kansas City Royals will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, April 18 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Witt has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Witt is hitting for a .263 BA, .345 OBP and .329 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored four runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in eight runs. Witt has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bobby Witt Jr.

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