Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On April 10

Witt is hitting for a .286 BA, .368 OBP and .327 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored one run. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Witt has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (2-0) gets the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.

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