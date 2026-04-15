Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Face Tigers On April 15
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Witt has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Witt is hitting for a .270 BA, .365 OBP and .317 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored one run. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. Witt has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jack Flaherty makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.