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Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals • #7 SS

Bobby Witt Jr. And Royals Face Brewers On April 4

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Witt has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Witt is hitting for a .273 BA, .292 OBP and .273 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored one run. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Witt has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Twins.

The Brewers will look to Chad Patrick (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bobby Witt Jr.

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