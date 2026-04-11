Bo Bichette And Mets Play Athletics On April 11

Bichette is hitting for a .230 BA, .262 OBP and .262 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .524 and he has scored five runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Jacob Lopez (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.