Ben Rice And Yankees Take On Royals On April 18

Rice is hitting for a .339 BA, .459 OBP and .746 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 18.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.205, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (14th in MLB). Rice has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Noah Cameron (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.94 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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