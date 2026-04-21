Ben Rice And Yankees Play Red Sox On April 21

Rice is hitting for a .338 BA, .476 OBP and .800 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 21.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.276, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (11th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Royals.

Connelly Early (1-0 with a 2.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.

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