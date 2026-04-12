Ben Rice And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On April 12

Rice is hitting for a .341 BA, .500 OBP and .756 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 24.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.256, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (15th in MLB). Rice has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (0-0) gets the start for the Rays, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.