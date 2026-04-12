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Ben Rice
New York Yankees

Ben Rice

New York Yankees • #22 C

Ben Rice And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On April 12

Ben Rice and the New York Yankees will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Rice has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Rice is hitting for a .341 BA, .500 OBP and .756 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 24.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.256, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (15th in MLB). Rice has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (0-0) gets the start for the Rays, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ben Rice

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