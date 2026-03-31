Ben Rice And Yankees Play Mariners On March 31
Ben Rice and his New York Yankees will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rice has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rice had a .255 BA, .337 OBP and .499 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .836 and he scored 74 runs. In 530 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 65 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mariners.
Logan Gilbert (0-0) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.