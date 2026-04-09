Ben Rice And Yankees Face Athletics On April 9

Rice is hitting for a .333 BA, .500 OBP and .727 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 25% walk rate. His OPS is 1.227, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs (10th in MLB). He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs (1-0) makes the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.

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