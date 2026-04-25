Ben Rice And Yankees Play Astros On April 25

Rice is hitting for a .316 BA, .450 OBP and .747 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 19% walk rate. His OPS is 1.197, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (12th in MLB). He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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