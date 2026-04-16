Ben Rice And Yankees Play Angels On April 16

Rice is hitting for a .333 BA, .470 OBP and .686 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 21.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.156, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Rice has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

The Angels have not yet named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.