Bailey Ober And Twins Face Red Sox On April 13

Ober is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and seven strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.