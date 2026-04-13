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Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober

Minnesota Twins • #17 SP

Bailey Ober And Twins Face Red Sox On April 13

Bailey Ober will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, on Monday, April 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ober has +112 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ober is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and seven strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bailey Ober

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