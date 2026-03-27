Austin Riley And Braves Face Royals On March 27
Austin Riley and his Atlanta Braves will face the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day at Truist Park, on Friday, March 27 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Riley has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Riley had a .260 BA, .309 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .737 and he scored 54 runs. In 447 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 54 runs.
Cole Ragans starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.