Austin Riley And Braves Face Royals On March 27

Riley had a .260 BA, .309 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .737 and he scored 54 runs. In 447 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 54 runs.

Cole Ragans starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.