Austin Riley And Braves Face Phillies On April 24
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, on Friday, April 24 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Riley has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Riley is hitting for a .222 BA, .313 OBP and .364 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 15 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. Riley has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
The Phillies are sending Andrew Painter (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.42 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.