FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley

Atlanta Braves • #27 3B

Austin Riley And Braves Face Phillies On April 24

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, on Friday, April 24 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Riley has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Riley is hitting for a .222 BA, .313 OBP and .364 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 15 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. Riley has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

The Phillies are sending Andrew Painter (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.42 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Riley

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News