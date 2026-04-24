Austin Riley And Braves Face Phillies On April 24

Riley is hitting for a .222 BA, .313 OBP and .364 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 15 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. Riley has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

The Phillies are sending Andrew Painter (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.42 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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