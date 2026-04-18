Austin Riley And Braves Face Phillies On April 18

Riley is hitting for a .240 BA, .321 OBP and .413 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 12 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Riley has recorded two steals on two attempts. He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.

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