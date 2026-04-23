Austin Riley And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On April 23

Riley is hitting for a .231 BA, .320 OBP and .374 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 13 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. Riley has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.12 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

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