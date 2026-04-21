Austin Riley And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On April 21

Riley is hitting for a .239 BA, .323 OBP and .386 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 13 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Riley has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Foster Griffin (2-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.05 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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