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Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley

Atlanta Braves • #27 3B

Austin Riley And Braves Take On Guardians On April 12

Austin Riley and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Riley has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Riley is hitting for a .212 BA, .328 OBP and .250 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored seven runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Riley has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (0-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Riley

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