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Austin Riley
Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley

Atlanta Braves • #27 3B

Austin Riley And Braves Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 3

Austin Riley and his Atlanta Braves will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, April 3 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Riley has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Riley is hitting for a .250 BA, .357 OBP and .292 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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