Austin Riley And Braves Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 3

Riley is hitting for a .250 BA, .357 OBP and .292 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.

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