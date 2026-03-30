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Austin Hays
Chicago White Sox

Austin Hays

Chicago White Sox • #21 LF

Austin Hays And White Sox Square Off Against Marlins On March 30

Austin Hays and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Monday, March 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hays has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hays had a .266 BA, .315 OBP and .453 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .768 and he scored 60 runs. In 416 plate appearances, he hit 15 home runs and drove in 64 runs. Hays recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Chris Paddack starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Hays

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