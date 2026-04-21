Angel Martinez And Guardians Face Astros On April 21

Martinez is hitting for a .262 BA, .314 OBP and .415 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Martinez has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

The Astros will look to Ryan Weiss (0-2) in his second start this season.

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