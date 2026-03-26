Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Play White Sox On March 26
Andrew Vaughn and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at American Family Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Vaughn has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Vaughn had a .254 BA, .307 OBP and .411 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .719 and he scored 35 runs. In 447 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 65 runs.
Shane Smith gets the call to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.