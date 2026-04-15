Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Rays On April 15

Benintendi is hitting for a .175 BA, .250 OBP and .250 SLG with a 45.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .500 and he has scored two runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Cole Sulser will start for the Rays, his first of the season.

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