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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Rays On April 15

Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .175 BA, .250 OBP and .250 SLG with a 45.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .500 and he has scored two runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Cole Sulser will start for the Rays, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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