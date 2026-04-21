Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Diamondbacks On April 21

Benintendi is hitting for a .197 BA, .258 OBP and .361 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored five runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (1-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.