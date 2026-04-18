Andre Pallante And Cardinals Square Off Against Astros On April 18

Pallante is 1-1 with a 4.80 ERA and seven strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.