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Alex Bregman
Chicago Cubs

Alex Bregman

Chicago Cubs • #3 3B

Alex Bregman And Cubs Face Pirates On April 11

Alex Bregman and his Chicago Cubs will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Bregman has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Bregman is hitting for a .192 BA, .276 OBP and .327 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .603 and he has scored three runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (1-1) starts for the Pirates, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Bregman

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