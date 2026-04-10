Alex Bregman And Cubs Take On Pirates On April 10

Bregman is hitting for a .188 BA, .278 OBP and .333 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored three runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.