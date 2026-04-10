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Alex Bregman
Chicago Cubs

Alex Bregman

Chicago Cubs • #3 3B

Alex Bregman And Cubs Take On Pirates On April 10

Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, on Friday, April 10 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Bregman has +920 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Bregman is hitting for a .188 BA, .278 OBP and .333 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored three runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Bregman

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