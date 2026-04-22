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Alex Bregman
Chicago Cubs

Alex Bregman

Chicago Cubs • #3 3B

Alex Bregman And Cubs Take On Phillies On April 22

Alex Bregman and his Chicago Cubs will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bregman has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bregman is hitting for a .245 BA, .327 OBP and .340 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored six runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kyle Backhus will start for the Phillies, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Bregman

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