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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Rays On March 26

Alec Burleson and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Burleson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Burleson had a .290 BA, .343 OBP and .459 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .801 and he scored 54 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he hit 18 home runs and drove in 69 runs.

Drew Rasmussen will make his first start of the season for the Rays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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