Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Marlins On April 22

Burleson is hitting for a .278 BA, .359 OBP and .444 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 10 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs (20th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) in his last game against the Marlins.

Janson Junk gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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