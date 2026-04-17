Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Astros On April 17

Burleson is hitting for a .279 BA, .375 OBP and .412 SLG with a 10% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored seven runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs (20th in MLB). Burleson has recorded one steal on one attempt. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Peter Lambert will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.