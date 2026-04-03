Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Face Yankees On April 3

Ramirez had a .231 BA, .287 OBP and .413 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .701 and he scored 72 runs. In 585 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 67 runs. Ramirez recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

The Yankees will look to Will Warren (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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