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Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins

Agustin Ramirez

Miami Marlins • #50 C

Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Square Off Against Tigers On April 10

Agustin Ramirez and his Miami Marlins will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .250 BA, .365 OBP and .364 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored seven runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Ramirez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Keider Montero (0-1) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Agustin Ramirez

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