Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Square Off Against Tigers On April 10

Ramirez is hitting for a .250 BA, .365 OBP and .364 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored seven runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Ramirez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Keider Montero (0-1) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season.

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