Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Play Cardinals On April 22

Ramirez is hitting for a .212 BA, .284 OBP and .353 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 11 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Kyle Leahy (2-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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