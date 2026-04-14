Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Face Braves On April 14

Ramirez is hitting for a .250 BA, .348 OBP and .383 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored nine runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. Ramirez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Braves.

The Braves will send Reynaldo Lopez (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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