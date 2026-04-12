Adrian Houser And Giants Face Orioles On April 12

Houser is 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA and seven strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Orioles are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.