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Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants

Adrian Houser

San Francisco Giants • #12 RP

Adrian Houser And Giants Face Orioles On April 12

Adrian Houser will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Houser has +122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Houser is 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA and seven strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Orioles are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Houser

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