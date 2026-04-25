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Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants

Adrian Houser

San Francisco Giants • #12 RP

Adrian Houser And Giants Play Marlins On April 25

Adrian Houser will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Houser is 0-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Houser

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