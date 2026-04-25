Adrian Houser And Giants Play Marlins On April 25

Houser is 0-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.