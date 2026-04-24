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Adrian Houser
San Francisco Giants

Adrian Houser

San Francisco Giants • #12 RP

Adrian Houser And Giants Take On Marlins On April 24

Adrian Houser will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park, on Friday, April 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Houser has -104 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Houser is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Houser

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