Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Play Orioles On April 13
Adrian Del Castillo and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, April 13 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Del Castillo has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Del Castillo had a .242 BA, .290 OBP and .392 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .682 and he scored nine runs. In 131 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 17 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Phillies.
Dean Kremer starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.