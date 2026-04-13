Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Play Orioles On April 13

Del Castillo had a .242 BA, .290 OBP and .392 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .682 and he scored nine runs. In 131 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 17 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Phillies.

Dean Kremer starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.

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