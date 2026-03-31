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Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Play Nationals On March 31

Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia had a .227 BA, .271 OBP and .394 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .665 and he scored 58 runs. In 547 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 75 runs. Garcia recorded 13 steals on 17 attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Nationals.

PJ Poulin gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

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