Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Diamondbacks On April 12
Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Garcia has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .220 BA, .298 OBP and .380 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored three runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Garcia has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.
The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and nine strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.