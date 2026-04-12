Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Diamondbacks On April 12

Garcia is hitting for a .220 BA, .298 OBP and .380 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored three runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Garcia has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and nine strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.