Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Diamondbacks On April 11

Garcia is hitting for a .229 BA, .283 OBP and .396 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored three runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Garcia has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will look to Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) in his third start of the season.

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