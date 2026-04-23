Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Cubs On April 23
Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Garcia has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .212 BA, .299 OBP and .329 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored six runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Edward Cabrera gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.