Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Cubs On April 23

Garcia is hitting for a .212 BA, .299 OBP and .329 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored six runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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