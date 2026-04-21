Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Cubs On April 21

Garcia is hitting for a .208 BA, .303 OBP and .338 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored five runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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