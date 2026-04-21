Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Cubs On April 21
Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .208 BA, .303 OBP and .338 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored five runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
The Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.