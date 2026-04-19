Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Braves On April 19

Garcia is hitting for a .214 BA, .309 OBP and .357 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored five runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (1-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.