Addison Barger And Blue Jays Take On White Sox On April 3
Addison Barger and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Barger has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Barger had a .244 BA, .301 OBP and .455 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .757 and he scored 61 runs. In 502 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 75 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rockies.
Grant Taylor will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.