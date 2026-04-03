Addison Barger And Blue Jays Take On White Sox On April 3

Barger had a .244 BA, .301 OBP and .455 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .757 and he scored 61 runs. In 502 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 75 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

Grant Taylor will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.

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